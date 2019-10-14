Trump coming to Chicago for fundraiser, where some seats will cost $100K

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign plans a luncheon fundraiser this month in Chicago, with tickets as high as $100,000 for a seat with him at a roundtable discussion. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, co-chair Tommy Hicks Jr. and national finance chairman and Cubs-co-owner Todd Ricketts have issued this invitation to the Oct. 28 gathering with the president at a venue to be determined.

President Donald Trump will be in Chicago for a fundraiser Oct. 28. Associated Press/Oct. 11

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, co-chair Tommy Hicks Jr. and national finance chairman and Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts have issued the invitations to the Oct. 28 gathering with the president at a venue to be publicly identified.

"Additional details will be provided upon RSVP," the invitation says.

In addition to being part of the roundtable with Trump, the top $100,000 ticket includes a photo opportunity with the president and eight lunch vouchers. A $35,000-per-couple ticket -- either paid or that amount raised in campaign donations from others -- will snag the photo op and lunch for four.

It'll be $2,800 per ticket for those who just wish to eat without the bells and whistles.

Palatine Township Republican Committeeman Aaron Del Mar said he's selling tickets for the Trump fundraiser. Those who are interested may contact him at aaron@palatinerepublicans.org.

Del Mar said while it's unlikely Trump will win Illinois, the Chicago area is a place where the president can raise a lot of money for his re-election.

In September 2016, Trump's visit to Bolingbrook for a fundraiser was peaceful, but plenty of tense verbal exchanges between his supporters and those of Democrat Hillary Clinton occurred outside a golf club where he appeared. Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar hosted the Trump event.

Trump was in Chicago the Friday before the Illinois primary in March 2016, but he never surfaced publicly because he canceled a rally at the University of Illinois at Chicago Pavilion after protests erupted.