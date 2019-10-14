Elgin man charged with felony DUI after crash injures his wife, and son, 6

A 33-year-old Elgin man is held on $60,000 bail after a being charged with DUI in a crash last week that injured his wife and 6-year-old son.

Adrian J. Ruiz, of the 1300 block of Getzelman Drive, faces 10 felony counts of aggravated DUI, along with felony driving while license suspended for the fourth through ninth time, and misdemeanor child endangerment after a crash Thursday in Elgin, according to Kane County court records and a police report.

Ruiz also was cited for disobeying a stop sign, driving too fast for conditions, improper lane use and no insurance, records show.

Officers responded at 7:50 p.m. to a crash involving a Jeep Liberty and a Ford pickup truck. Ruiz was speeding, ran a stop sign, hit an other vehicle and ended up in a front lawn and struck a tree, according to a police report.

Rescuers extricated Ruiz from his vehicle and police determined the crash was his fault.

Paramedics took Ruiz' wife and son to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin; she had a dislocated or broken wrist and the child suffered a broken right arm and an abdominal injury that required additional treatment, so the boy was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to the report.

Ruiz admitted to police to drinking 6 to 7 beers at work in Batavia that day before his wife picked him up and he decided to get behind the wheel, according to the police report.

An officer asked why Ruiz, whose license was suspended, didn't let his wife continued to drive and he replied: "Because I decided to drive," according to the report, which also noted Ruiz had at least one previous DUI arrest in 1989.

Ruiz is held at the Kane County jail on $60,000 bail, meaning he must post $6,000 to be released while the case is pending. Ruiz is next due in court Friday. If convicted of the most severe charge, he faces a top sentence of up to 10 years in prison and must serve 85% of it instead of the customary 50%.