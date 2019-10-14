 

Crash causes fuel spill in Elk Grove Village near O'Hare

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/14/2019 9:32 AM

One lane is closed along southbound Elmhurst Road at Devon Avenue in Elk Grove Village following a crash that reportedly caused a minor fuel spill.

The crash occurred just after 9 a.m. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved and if anyone was injured.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Witnesses reported seeing police and emergency workers close the one southbound lane and cleaning up debris and fuel.

