Crash causes fuel spill in Elk Grove Village near O'Hare
Updated 10/14/2019 9:32 AM
One lane is closed along southbound Elmhurst Road at Devon Avenue in Elk Grove Village following a crash that reportedly caused a minor fuel spill.
The crash occurred just after 9 a.m. It's unclear how many vehicles were involved and if anyone was injured.
Witnesses reported seeing police and emergency workers close the one southbound lane and cleaning up debris and fuel.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.