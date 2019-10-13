Driver in critical condition after Long Grove crash

A Deerfield-area man was in critical condition after a minivan he was driving veered off a Long Grove road Sunday morning and struck several trees.

The crash occurred about 9:10 a.m. near Route 22 and Miranda Lane, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said deputies called to the crash scene found the 63-year-old man unresponsive in a 2007 Toyota Sienna. They began lifesaving efforts on the man until relieved by Long Grove Fire Protection District paramedics.

The man later was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville for treatment, sheriff's police said. A preliminary investigation shows the Toyota was traveling east on Route 22 at a slow rate of speed when, for an unknown reason, the driver swerved across the westbound lanes, drove into a ditch and hit several trees.

The driver was the only person in the minivan.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit. Investigators are working to determine if the man suffered a medical problem before the crash.