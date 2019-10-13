Center Ice of Dupage evacuated following carbon monoxide leak
Updated 10/14/2019 6:59 AM
Center Ice of Dupage in Glen Ellyn has been evacuated following a carbon monoxide leak Sunday.
The leak, which was first reported just after 7 p.m. led to players of both Wheaton West High School and Hinsdale Central High School getting mild forms of carbon monoxide sickness. The Glen Ellyn Fire Department ordered the evacuation shortly after their arrival.
Fire fighters are investigating the incident further and the arena remains evacuated.
