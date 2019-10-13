Authorities cite driver who struck hayride wagon, injuring 11

A crash that injured 11 people who were on a hayride in Kendall County was caused by a driver who failed to slow down, authorities said Sunday.

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office cited a 22-year-old DeKalb woman for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident after the crash that took place 5:37 p.m. Saturday on River Road between Blackhawk Road and Fox River Drive in Little Rock Township.

Cited driver Kaitlin Minick of the 800 block of West Hillcrest Drive was treated and released at the scene, the sheriff's office said Sunday.

But 11 adults who were on a hayride wagon being towed by a tractor were taken to hospitals for treatment of various injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows the crash occurred when Minick, who was driving west on River Road, struck the back of the westbound hayride wagon that was carrying 14 adult passengers in all.

The sheriff's department continues to investigate the crash.