 

Authorities cite driver who struck hayride wagon, injuring 11

 
Marie Wilson
 
 
Updated 10/13/2019 2:34 PM

A crash that injured 11 people who were on a hayride in Kendall County was caused by a driver who failed to slow down, authorities said Sunday.

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office cited a 22-year-old DeKalb woman for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident after the crash that took place 5:37 p.m. Saturday on River Road between Blackhawk Road and Fox River Drive in Little Rock Township.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Cited driver Kaitlin Minick of the 800 block of West Hillcrest Drive was treated and released at the scene, the sheriff's office said Sunday.

But 11 adults who were on a hayride wagon being towed by a tractor were taken to hospitals for treatment of various injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows the crash occurred when Minick, who was driving west on River Road, struck the back of the westbound hayride wagon that was carrying 14 adult passengers in all.

The sheriff's department continues to investigate the crash.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Report: 12 injured in Kendall County hayride crash
Related Article
Report: 12 injured in Kendall County hayride crash
 
Related Article
11 hurt as car hits hayride wagon near Plano, Yorkville
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 