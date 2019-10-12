Report: 12 injured in Kendall County hayride crash

Several people were injured Saturday evening in a hayride tractor crash in rural Kendall County near Plano, according to a published report from Kendall County Now.

According to a report from the Kendall County sheriff's office, the crash involving a car and hayrack tractor ride occurred at about 5:30 p.m. in the area of River Road and Blackhawk Road, the paper reported, and 12 people were taken to hospitals for treatment. The extent of the injuries are not known.

This is a developing story; check back at dailyherald.com for updates.