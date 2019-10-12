Pumpkins and animals take center stage at Palatine Fall Fest

The Palatine Park District held its 22nd annual Fall Festival Saturday at Palatine Stables.

The family-friendly event included a petting zoo, wagon rides, pony rides, make-and-take crafts, riding demonstrations by the Palatine Stables Show Team, a kid's zone with bounce houses and train rides, games, seasonal craft vendors, sponsor booths and live entertainment.

And for the sixth year, there was a scarecrow building contest, with prizes for the first-, second- and third-place scarecrows.