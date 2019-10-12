 

Pumpkins and animals take center stage at Palatine Fall Fest

      Camden Ison, 2, of Palatine pets goats during the Fall Festival at Palatine Stables Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Blake Luto, 5, of Palatine enjoys a game of pumpkin bowling during the Fall Festival at Palatine Stables Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Parker Thomas, 4, of Palatine, being held by her dad, Sam, pets "Moose," a horse being ridden by Emma Van Gilder of Barrington during the Fall Festival at Palatine Stables Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Thomas Alexander, 3, of Rolling Meadows rides a pony during the Fall Festival at Palatine Stables Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Gianna Hesslau of Lake Zurich shows her horse "Jonny" during the Fall Festival at Palatine Stables Saturday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 10/12/2019 4:07 PM

The Palatine Park District held its 22nd annual Fall Festival Saturday at Palatine Stables.

The family-friendly event included a petting zoo, wagon rides, pony rides, make-and-take crafts, riding demonstrations by the Palatine Stables Show Team, a kid's zone with bounce houses and train rides, games, seasonal craft vendors, sponsor booths and live entertainment.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

And for the sixth year, there was a scarecrow building contest, with prizes for the first-, second- and third-place scarecrows.

