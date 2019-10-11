How the suburbs shaped Hillary Clinton

Here are a few things you might not know about Hillary Rodham Clinton, who talked about her childhood Friday during a visit to her hometown of Park Ridge.

• Clinton learned about the 1968 demonstrations in Chicago's Grant Park while she was at a friend's bridal shower, then drove to the city to see what was happening. She has called the demonstrations during the 1968 Democratic National Convention a political coming of age.

• Much of her activism was fostered by Park Ridge's First United Methodist Church, where a youth minister encouraged teens from what was then a mostly white community to visit young people at black and Hispanic churches in Chicago.

• She joined church trips to Arlington Park's backstretch as a teen, where she said she learned about the lives of low-income workers and their families.

• She used to skateboard with friends on land that now belongs to O'Hare International Airport.

-- Marni Pyke