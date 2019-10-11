 

How the suburbs shaped Hillary Clinton

  • Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spoke Friday in her hometown of Park Ridge.

      Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spoke Friday in her hometown of Park Ridge. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 10/11/2019 5:06 PM

Here are a few things you might not know about Hillary Rodham Clinton, who talked about her childhood Friday during a visit to her hometown of Park Ridge.

• Clinton learned about the 1968 demonstrations in Chicago's Grant Park while she was at a friend's bridal shower, then drove to the city to see what was happening. She has called the demonstrations during the 1968 Democratic National Convention a political coming of age.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

• Much of her activism was fostered by Park Ridge's First United Methodist Church, where a youth minister encouraged teens from what was then a mostly white community to visit young people at black and Hispanic churches in Chicago.

• She joined church trips to Arlington Park's backstretch as a teen, where she said she learned about the lives of low-income workers and their families.

• She used to skateboard with friends on land that now belongs to O'Hare International Airport.

-- Marni Pyke

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Hillary Clinton, back in Park Ridge, talks about her father, working women and Russians
Related Article
Hillary Clinton, back in Park Ridge, talks about her father, working women and Russians
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 