 

House Democrats warn Syria pullout endangers U.S. security, could lead to ISIS resurgence

  • U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi discussed President Donald Trump's move to pull U.S. troops from northeast Syria and other topics during a meeting with the Daily Herald Editorial Board in Arlington Heights this week.

      U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi discussed President Donald Trump's move to pull U.S. troops from northeast Syria and other topics during a meeting with the Daily Herald Editorial Board in Arlington Heights this week. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • U.S. Rep. Bill Foster said President Donald Trump's decision to abandon Kurdish allies in Syria has caused very real national security concerns for the U.S."

      U.S. Rep. Bill Foster said President Donald Trump's decision to abandon Kurdish allies in Syria has caused very real national security concerns for the U.S." Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • U.S. Rep. Sean Casten and dozens of House lawmakers are asking President Donald Trump to lay out a plan after his decision to pull troops from Syria.

      U.S. Rep. Sean Casten and dozens of House lawmakers are asking President Donald Trump to lay out a plan after his decision to pull troops from Syria. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Brad Schneider

    Brad Schneider

 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 
Updated 10/11/2019 4:17 PM

A growing chorus of House Democrats and Republicans is criticizing President Donald Trump's decision to pull U.S. troops from northern Syria, saying it endangers America's safety and relationship with allies, and could lead to regional instability and the freeing of captured Islamic State fighters.

"This pullout is going to hurt our national security," U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi told the Daily Herald Editorial Board during a meeting this week. "And it's going to hurt our relationship with current and future allies, and anybody who wants to assist us anywhere in the world."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The U.S. and its coalition allies have been working with the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces to fight the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), which it maintained a stronghold stretching across northeastern Syria and much of northern and western Iraq.

There has been bipartisan backlash to Trump's decision remove 50 U.S. troops from northern Syria, essentially abandoning Kurdish forces.

Within days of the U.S. pullout, the Turkish military launched air and ground attacks on Kurdish-held territory in northeast Syria sending thousands of civilians fleeing from border areas.

The Kurdish militia is linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PPK, which has led an insurgency against Turkey for 35 years. Turkey and other Western countries have deemed PPK a terrorist group.

On Thursday, U.S. Reps. Sean Casten and Bill Foster joined dozens of House lawmakers in pressing Trump to outline his Syria strategy and plan going forward in a letter.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"The president's abrupt decision has already allowed the Turkish regime to invade northern Syria, harming American-backed Kurdish troops -- allies who have stood by the U.S. in the fight against ISIS," said Casten, a Democrat from Downers Grove. "Congress and the American people need answers."

Foster, a Naperville Democrat, called Trump's move "erratic, dangerous and a betrayal of America's honor."

"This impulsive decision has caused very real national security concerns for the U.S.," Foster said. "One of the real concerns is it just seems like this was done over the objections of (Trump's) experienced military advisers."

Syrian refugees fleeing the Turkish incursion "are just going to be left hanging out to dry," said Foster adding, it's unlikely the Trump administration will increase immigration quotas.

Trump has dismissed concerns that thousands of ISIS fighters might escape to Europe or elsewhere amid the chaos.

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, a Deerfield Democrat, said pulling U.S. troops out at this juncture is a tactical mistake, and morally wrong.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"The Kurds lost 11,000 fighters in our joint battle to defeat ISIS, and their sacrifice meant that we did not need to put large numbers of American troops on the ground and in harm's way," Schneider said. "The Kurds looked to the United States as a trusted partner and the president has now cavalierly turned his back on that relationship."

Krishnamoorthi, a Schaumburg Democrat who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, said ISIS is alive and well and the fight isn't over.

"It's a myth, if the president wants the people of America to believe that ISIS in that part of the region is gone. It's not," he said. "In fact, there are 11,000 (ISIS) fighters ... within Kurdish custody who are likely to escape once the Turks direct their fire at the Kurdish fighters."

Krishnamoorthi said it puts future alliances to safeguard U.S. security interests at risk.

"Who would want to assist us, if we say to them ... 'we are with you. We're going to fight this common enemy. But, oh yeah, we're going to leave when it's convenient to us and leave you to the wolves'? I don't see how that enhances our national security," he said.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Turkish forces push deeper into Syria, with deaths rising
Related Article
Turkish forces push deeper into Syria, with deaths rising
 
Turkey presses Syrian assault as thousands flee the fighting
Related Article
Turkey presses Syrian assault as thousands flee the fighting
 
US to hand over to Iraq IS members evacuated from Syria
Related Article
US to hand over to Iraq IS members evacuated from Syria
 
Turkish offensive sparks yet another Syrian exodus
Related Article
Turkish offensive sparks yet another Syrian exodus
 
Invasion of northeast Syria carries gain and risk for Turkey
Related Article
Invasion of northeast Syria carries gain and risk for Turkey
 
Kurds mobilize in Syria as Turkey poised for imminent attack
Related Article
Kurds mobilize in Syria as Turkey poised for imminent attack
 
Trump's Syria announcement blindsided many GOP supporters
Related Article
Trump's Syria announcement blindsided many GOP supporters
 
Trump defends Syria move, doesn't want U.S. troops in Mideast
Related Article
Trump defends Syria move, doesn't want U.S. troops in Mideast
 
Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syria
Related Article
Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syria
 
Iran urges Turkey not to go ahead with attack on Syria Kurds
Related Article
Iran urges Turkey not to go ahead with attack on Syria Kurds
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 