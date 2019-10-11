3 years in prison for March robbery at Aurora Dollar General store

Jason L. Jackson was sentenced to three years in prison for a March robbery at an Aurora Dollar General store.

A 32-year-old Aurora man was sentenced to three years in prison this week after pleading guilty to a robbery of a Dollar General store on Aurora's west side in late March 2019.

Jason L. Jackson, of the 1700 block of Richard Avenue, pleaded guilty to one county of felony robbery in exchange for Kane County prosecutors dismissing other, less severe charges of aggravated battery.

Jackson faced a sentence ranging from three to seven years in prison on the robbery charge. Under state law, he can have his sentence cut in half for good behavior in prison.

Under the plea accepted by Kane County Judge Kathryn Karayannis, Jackson also must pay $26 in restitution. He gets credit for nearly 200 days served at the Kane County jail while the case was pending.

Employees of the store at 380 W. Galena Blvd. called police to report that a man tried to forcibly take money from the cash register and later fought with employees before running away, authorities said.

One employee was treated and released from an area hospital for injuries in the robbery.

According to court records, Jackson also has a pending case from an arrest in November 2018 on misdemeanor domestic battery charges against a Joliet woman.

On Friday, that matter was set for a jury trial Dec. 17. Jackson faces a punishment ranging from probation to up to a year in jail if convicted in that case.