Two people displaced in Carpentersville apartment fire

Two people were displaced Wednesday after a fire broke out in their Carpentersville apartment, officials said.

Firefighters responded about 4:14 p.m. to the 700 block of Alma Court to find a ground-floor unit of the Meadowdale apartment complex "well involved in fire," Carpentersville Fire Chief John-Paul Schilling said.

They were able to extinguish the blaze quickly and contain it to the apartment, he said. The two residents escaped without injury and were provided with overnight accommodations.

The fire caused about $42,000 in damage to the apartment and its contents, Schilling said. The living room had "extensive" heat and flame damage, he said, and smoke damage was found throughout the unit.

The cause is under investigation, though officials say it is not suspicious.

Other residents of the building were temporarily evacuated until crews could verify the rest of the structure was safe, Schilling said. He credited firefighters' quick response for preventing the blaze from spreading and causing further damage.

"This is one of those fires that everything went right," he said. "It's unfortunate that today's building materials and furnishings burn very rapidly, so our time is more of the essence now than it was 30 years ago. But we were able to ensure that the other residents in the building were able to get back in their homes and not disrupt their lives so much."