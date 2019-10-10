Stevenson student improv troupe to perform in Libertyville

An improvisational comedy troupe from Stevenson High School will perform Friday night in Libertyville.

The Failed Presidential Candidates will take the stage at the Improv Playhouse Theater, 735 N Milwaukee Ave., at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students or $10 for adults, and they can be purchased at the door. It will be an all-ages show.