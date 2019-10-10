Stevenson student improv troupe to perform in Libertyville
Updated 10/10/2019 2:14 PM
An improvisational comedy troupe from Stevenson High School will perform Friday night in Libertyville.
The Failed Presidential Candidates will take the stage at the Improv Playhouse Theater, 735 N Milwaukee Ave., at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for students or $10 for adults, and they can be purchased at the door. It will be an all-ages show.
