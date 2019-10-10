Pritzker advisers: Merging fire, police pension funds will save the system

Can the state solve its pension crisis by combining suburban and downstate fire and police funds? A task force formed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker is recommending the unusual step for Illinois, known for having among the most units of local government in the U.S.

The Pension Consolidation Feasibility Task Force is advising merging about 650 pension plans, excepting Chicago, into two statewide systems -- one for fire retirees and one for police.

Task force members are betting this could generate "as much as $1 million a day in additional returns" and provide stability in cases where municipalities lack the revenues down the road to pay retirees.

"Under the current arrangement, Illinois' suburban and downstate police and firefighter pension funds are underperforming by nearly one million dollars per day" Pritzker said in a statement.

"That's not just a missed opportunity -- that's a hole these funds are digging deeper every year -- and then municipalities have to ask taxpayers to fill the hole," he added.