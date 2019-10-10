Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Aurora

Officers responding to 911 calls Thursday night found a man had been shot on the 400 block of South Lasalle Street.

The 29-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a suburban hospital, but later had to be airlifted to Chicago for additional treatment, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department. That release said the man was in critical but stable condition as of late Thursday night.

Aurora police are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call the department's Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 where callers can remain anonymous.