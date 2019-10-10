Feder: Dave Fogel keeps 'great thing going' in mornings at 94.7 WLS

Chicago radio veteran Dave Fogel just signed on for three more years of mornings at WLS 94.7-FM, the Cumulus Media classic hits station.

WLS program director Wade Linder confirmed the deal to keep Fogel on the morning show with co-host Kim Berk through 2022. Terms were not disclosed.

"I couldn't be happier to be with 94.7 WLS for -- at least -- another three years," Fogel told me. "We've got a great thing going on over here. It's an awesome feeling to stay where I know I'm wanted."

Fogel, 59, is on his second tour of duty as the station's morning personality. He first worked there from 2010 to 2012 and was brought back in 2017. In between he hosted mornings at WJMK, the former Entercom classic hits station.

A familiar voice on Chicago radio since 1996, Fogel previously worked at Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary WTMX 101.9-FM and WLUP, the former classic rocker known as The Loop.

In the latest Nielsen Audio survey, Fogel's show ranked seventh in mornings with a 4.0 percent audience share. Overall the station ranks third with a 4.9 share.

"The ratings success has been humbling," Fogel said. "I'm a lucky guy."

Tuesday's comment of the day: Becky Puetz: Congratulations, little bro.

Read more from Robert Feder at robertfeder.com.