Arlington Heights man pleads guilty to lesser charge in baby abuse case

An Arlington Heights man was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated domestic battery involving an infant.

Joe Ybarra, 32, was arrested in October 2017. He originally was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

He pleaded guilty Thursday to the amended charge in exchange for the extended sentence. Ybarra was eligible for the extended sentence because he has a 2008 conviction for reckless discharge of a firearm, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Jaclyn Lantz.

A judge granted a 12-year order of protection for the victim, Lantz said.

Ybarra received credit for 714 days in custody. He must complete at least 50% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, Lantz said.