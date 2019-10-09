Wheeling man sentenced to probation, work program for battery

A Wheeling man found guilty of misdemeanor battery was sentenced to 18 months of conditional discharge, a type of probation.

Dogus Yurdacan, 26, also was fined $1,000 and ordered to have no contact with the victim, according to Assistant Cook County State's Attorney David Shin. Yurdacam also was ordered to perform 10 hours of work as part of the Cook County Sheriff's Work Alternative Program known as SWAP.

Yurdacan was charged last year with sexually abusing a girl between 2009 and 2011 when he was between 16 and 18 and she was between 11 and 12, prosecutors said.

A judge found him guilty in August of the lesser included charge of misdemeanor battery following a bench trial, Shin said. The victim accepted the sentence, he said.