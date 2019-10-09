Villa Park woman pleads guilty to sexually abusing teenager

A Villa Park woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy after allowing him and other teenagers to party at her house.

Stefanie Litton, 36, entered the plea before DuPage County Judge Jeffrey MacKay. She remains free on bail while a presentence investigation is conducted. She is to return to court Nov. 18.

Litton could receive probation or be sentenced to three to seven years in prison.

Assistant State's Attorney Michael Fisher told MacKay that the victim, if he testified, would say he had been at Litton's house on the 400 block of Harvard Avenue, consuming alcohol with other students from his high school.

Litton offered to give him a ride home, but parked her vehicle and had him perform a sex act on her, and then performed a sex act on him.

Fisher said another minor would have testified that beginning in January 2018 and for five months, he and Litton had intercourse and oral sex once or twice a week in her minivan at a park.

Litton had been charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse -- two for each boy. The other three counts were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

She will have to register the rest of her life as a sex offender.