Durbin to keynote Schaumburg Democrats breakfast Sunday

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin will be the keynote speaker Sunday at the Schaumburg Area Democrats annual Meet the Candidates Breakfast. AP Photo/Annie Rice, 2018

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin will be the keynote speaker Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Schaumburg Area Democrats annual Meet the Candidates Breakfast.

Durbin will be joined by fellow Democrats U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, state Sens. Laura Murphy and Cristina Castro, state Reps. Michelle Mussman and Fred Crespo, Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison and judicial and water reclamation district candidates.

The event is set for 10 a.m. to noon at Chandler's Chophouse and Grill, 401 N. Roselle Road in Schaumburg.

Tickets are $60 in advance and $65 at the door. Sponsorships options include Gold for $1,000 (includes 10 tickets), Silver for $500 (includes 10 tickets), and Bronze for $250 (includes five tickets). To purchase tickets online or for more information, visit www.schdem.org.