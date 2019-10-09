Chicago releases watchdog probe of Laquan McDonald shooting

Long before the Laquan McDonald shooting video was made public, lawyers for the city knew it could be a problem.

On March 1, 2015 -- a week after former Mayor Rahm Emanuel was forced into a runoff election and a month before the City Council approved a $5 million settlement with McDonald's family -- lawyers for the Chicago Police and Law departments viewed the now-infamous dashcam video during a meeting with members of the CPD's Area Central Detectives division.

"It was very apparent that it was not about determining whether the shooting was justified," Lt. Ozzie Valdez said of the meeting. "It was determining how the video would jeopardize anything."

On Wednesday, the city released thousands of pages of records related to the investigation of the McDonald shooting conducted by the city's Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

