Authorities: Man facing cocaine charges caught driving drunk a fifth time

A 48-year-old man faces a minimum four-year prison sentence after his fifth DUI arrest on Monday in Aurora.

Jaime Medina, of the 1800 block of Tall Oaks Drive, Aurora, was charged with felony aggravated DUI, DUI with a blood-alcohol concentration of greater than .08 percent, and driving while license revoked, after being pulled over early Monday morning for speeding, according to Kane County court records and a partial police report.

Medina, who was free on bond on a cocaine case at the time of his arrest, also was cited for speeding, improper lane use and transportation of open alcohol, records show.

An Aurora officer stopped Medina's maroon 2001 Jeep about 12:19 a.m. at Farnsworth Avenue and Mountain Street on the city's northwest side.

Medina smelled of alcohol, failed field sobriety tests and a breath test showed his blood-alcohol concentration to be .223 percent, according to the officer's sworn report. The legal threshold for drivers in Illinois is .08 percent.

Medina is held on $75,000 bail, meaning he must post $7,500 to be released from the Kane County jail while the case is pending.

A conviction on a fifth DUI carries a sentence of four to 15 years in prison with no chance of probation.

According to Kane County court records, Medina had DUI arrests in September 2010 and September 2013. Additional information about other DUI arrests was not immediately available.

Medina is next due in court Oct. 16.

He also faces a sentence of probation to up to three years in prison on the cocaine charge.

According to court records, Medina was a passenger in a vehicle in June 2019 when he refused to get out after being ordered to do so by police, who later found under 15 grams of cocaine on his person.