Veterans sought for ceremony at Mundelein High School

Area veterans are invited to participate in a Veterans Day assembly at Mundelein High School at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.

The registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 1. Veterans may register at https://goo.gl/ZLA7WK or by calling social studies department Chairman Chris Lagioia at (847) 949-2200, ext. 1156. Participating veterans should arrive at the Mundelein High School District 120 Office building, just west of the high school, at between 7:30 and 8 a.m. They will be taken to the high school and escorted by a drum line into the main gym for the ceremony. All veterans will be honored at a brunch from 10 to 11 a.m. in the district office building. The guest speaker will be Sgt. Allen J. Lynch, who received the Medal of Honor during the Vietnam War. More than 120 veterans took part in last year's assembly.