 

Naperville woman seriously injured in crash

 
By Timothy Edmonds
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 10/8/2019 7:39 PM

A 66-year-old Naperville women suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-car crash Tuesday in Naperville, officials said.

The woman was driving a 2019 Subaru Forester and ran a red light at 1:10 p.m. at Wehrli and Hobson roads, police said. She was struck by a 2019 Subaru Outback traveling west on Hobson, driven by a 21-year-old man from Streamwood, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Naperville woman and her two passengers, as well as a passenger from the Streamwood man's car, were taken to a hospital; the Naperville woman's injuries are considered life-threatening, police said.

Naperville police closed the intersection of Wehrli and Hobson rerouted traffic until about 4:30 p.m. to investigate the crash.

So far, no tickets have been issued or charges filed; the crash is under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have information is asked to call the Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (630) 420-8833.

