 

Judge denies request to find Harvest Bible ex-youth pastor not guilty of sexual exploitation

    Paxton D. Singer of Sugar Grove.

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 10/9/2019 5:23 AM

The trial of a youth pastor charged with sexual exploitation of a child will continue after a judge on Tuesday denied a request to immediately find Paxton Singer not guilty.

Kane County Judge Michael Noland ruled the case against the 25-year-old Sugar Grove man should go on after viewing the evidence presented by the prosecution in the light most favorable to prosecutors.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The trial will resume at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15. The defense may present evidence and witnesses at that time or the case could go straight to closing arguments.

Noland said prosecutors have to prove four elements of the crime of sexual exploitation of a child, which is when a person knowingly entices a person younger than 17 to remove an item of clothing for the purpose of sexual arousal or gratification of the adult or the child.

He said it is clear the boy in the case was younger than 17 and that Singer asked for a photo of the boy in his underwear. "If not for sexual gratification, why else would this defendant ask for such a photo?" Noland said.

He also denied a motion for a directed verdict on a charge of disorderly conduct, which accused Singer of disturbing the peace of the boy's parents, who saw some of the text messages Singer allegedly sent.

Singer was a youth minister for Harvest Bible Chapel. He is accused of asking a boy, then 15, for a photo of the boy in his underwear, a photo of the underwear, and for the boy to stay at his house overnight. He did so via text messages between February and December 2017, according to the charges.

Both charges are misdemeanors. If convicted of sexual exploitation, Singer could face up to a year in jail. The disorderly conduct charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail.

Drug-dealing ex-Schaumburg cop loses appeal
Drug-dealing ex-Schaumburg cop loses appeal
 
Frank spiritual talk about sex, or exploitation? Judge weighs difference in pastor's exploitation case
Frank spiritual talk about sex, or exploitation? Judge weighs difference in pastor's exploitation case
 
Prosecutors: Former Harvest Bible Chapel youth minister repeatedly asked about underwear, sleepover
Prosecutors: Former Harvest Bible Chapel youth minister repeatedly asked about underwear, sleepover
 
No bond revocation for ex-Harvest Bible youth minister accused of exploitation
No bond revocation for ex-Harvest Bible youth minister accused of exploitation
 
Requesting photo of underpants 'not a crime,' defense argues as trial begins for ex-Harvest youth pastor
Requesting photo of underpants 'not a crime,' defense argues as trial begins for ex-Harvest youth pastor
 
Judge to let 1 'uncharged victim' testify at Harvest pastor's sexual-exploitation trial
Judge to let 1 'uncharged victim' testify at Harvest pastor's sexual-exploitation trial
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

