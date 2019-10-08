Five Lake County businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

Five businesses were cited for selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21 during a two-month sting operation by Lake County Sheriff's police, authorities announced Tuesday.

The businesses were among 62 checked in August and September. The clerks who sold the alcohol were ticketed for selling liquor to a minor.

Those found in violation, according to the sheriff's office, include: BP Gas, 26951 N. Route 83, near Mundelein, and clerk Donald J. Kaczmarek, 57; Marathon Gas, 34238 N. Route 45, Third Lake, and clerk Faiz R. Khan, 23; Quick Mart Citgo, 41490 N. Route 41, Wadsworth, and clerk Luis A. Cervantes, 21; Rosko's Citgo, 41452 N. Green Bay Road, Wadsworth, and clerk Jeffrey R. Cossman, 42; and Jen G's Pizza & Pub, 38170 N. Sheridan Road, Beach Park, and clerk Alexandra J. Colboth, 24.

The businesses checked include those within the jurisdiction of the Lake County Sheriff's Office, or communities which contract with the sheriff's office for policing services, not those within municipal city/village limits.