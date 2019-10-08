Fire destroys history as Lincoln Masonic Temple burns in Aurora

The Lincoln Masonic Temple was built between 1921 and 1924 in Aurora as a meeting space for several Masonic organizations. It was sold by the Masons in the 1980s, used as a banquet hall until 2006, then stood vacant until it was destroyed by a fire that began Monday night. Courtesy of Landmarks Illinois April 2009

A five-story Neoclassical building with a grand history as a Masonic meeting place has burned in Aurora, ending more than a decade of decay of the Lincoln Masonic Temple.

The fire that destroyed the nearly century-old building listed on the National Register of Historic Places was reported at 9:57 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arriving minutes later stayed on scene well into Tuesday morning, attacking heavy smoke and flames from outside the structure, Battalion Chief Jim Rhodes said.

Fears the building could collapse after roughly 13 years sitting vacant kept 36 responding firefighters from entering to fight the blaze from within, Rhodes said. By Tuesday morning, there were no injuries reported and nearby homes were not damaged, but the historic structure was a total loss.

Investigators do not yet know the cause of the fire at the former masonic temple at 104 S. Lincoln Ave, a site located atop a hill in a neighborhood on the city's near east side, not far from downtown.

And many do not know the structure's history, despite its status as what Aurora Historical Society Executive Director John Jaros called "such an important building."

Built starting in November 1921, the temple opened in March 1924 as a lodge for groups within the Aurora Masonic Alliance, a collection of 10 fraternal organizations with nearly 1,000 members. Masons raised almost $250,000 in less than a week to start construction of what eventually was a $400,000 building, according to historical society archives and a 1982 historic places nomination form to get the building listed on the National Register.

Jaros called the temple a "really vast space" of roughly 50,000 square feet with some areas that never were built out. The historic places nomination said the building contained meeting halls for 223 and 250 people on the second and fourth floors as well as banquet space for 500.

Designed by architect William Q. Bendus, the temple was built of steel, brick, wood and had a facade of custom-formed cast concrete. Jaros said water damage in recent years has caused pieces of the concrete facing to break off, and he said that's likely what worried firefighters when they arrived.

Masonic organizations sold the temple in the 1980s. It was used as a banquet hall until it closed in 2006, according to Landmarks Illinois.

Property records with the Kane County recorder of deeds list Maria C. Vargas of Aurora as the property's most recent owner. Property records also show Kane County became trustee of the property on Aug. 23. Vargas could not immediately be reached Tuesday.

Earlier this year, the structure was in the news when the city of Aurora sought a contractor to conduct asbestos removal there. But after conducting a walk-through, several companies said they were leery of the job because of debris they found inside, including piles of clothing suspected to contain human waste, according to an audio recording of the city's May 14 finance committee meeting.