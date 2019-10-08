Fire destroys abandoned Lincoln Masonic Temple in Aurora

An overnight fire destroyed the abandoned Lincoln Masonic Temple in Aurora, according to local fire officials. ABC 7 Chicago

An overnight fire at the abandoned Lincoln Masonic Temple in Aurora has left the nearly century-old building in ruins.

Aurora Fire Department officials said they received a call from a bystander just before 10 p.m. who reported smoke and embers coming from the building at 104 S. Lincoln Ave.

Once on scene, firefighters took up a defensive position battling the blaze and did not attempt to make entry because of its history of abandonment and decay. Battalion Chief Jim Rhodes said the department was aware of exterior masonry issues in the past and was concerned the building would collapse.

He estimated it's been vacant for more than 15 years.

No injuries were reported.

Rhodes said 36 firefighters battled the blaze, but the building was a total loss.

The fire was likely raging for some time inside before it was discovered, he said.

The cause remains under investigation and it could take some time because of the condition of the structure.

City officials are still trying to locate the owner of the building.

Firefighters remain on scene extinguishing hot spots, Rhodes said.