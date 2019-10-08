15-year-old gets 5 years in Palatine gang-related murder

The teenage boy who pleaded guilty to murder in the shooting death of a Palatine man he believed to be a gang rival was sentenced Tuesday to five years in a juvenile detention facility.

"I'm sorry for what I did," said the teen, who is being held at Chicago's Juvenile Temporary Detention Center.

He is charged with the February murder of Jose Castaneda Jr., 20, of unincorporated Palatine. The Daily Herald is not naming the 15-year-old because he has been charged as a juvenile.

In a statement read by Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Robert Kline, Castaneda's mother wrote she and her family "still can't accept he's gone forever."

"I hope you realize you killed a good person," she wrote.

Also charged with Castaneda's murder is 16-year-old Andre Naydenov, of Palatine, who prosecutors say drove the car used in the shooting. Naydenov, who is being charged as an adult because of his age, is being held in juvenile detention on $750,000 bail.

Authorities say Naydenov was driving a silver BMW on Feb. 1, 2019, with the juvenile in the passenger seat when they stopped at a gas station near the Silver Lakes Apartment Complex in Palatine Township. They drove up at about the same time Castaneda and his friend arrived at the gas station on foot.

After Castaneda and his friend left, Naydenov and the teen followed them in the car. According to what Naydenov told police, the younger teen believed Castaneda and his friend where rival gang members and told Naydenov they should "stomp" them, meaning they should kill the other two males, prosecutors said.

Naydenov subsequently drove in the direction of Castaneda and his friend as the younger teen fired multiple shots, which struck Castaneda in the back.