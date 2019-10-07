Two arrested after brief standoff in Aurora

Aurora police arrested two males after officers responded to a shooting call near downtown Sunday afternoon that led to a brief standoff.

Police officials said they were called to the 600 block of South Lake Street just after 4:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police said two male suspects fled.

A juvenile male was taken into custody after a brief chase, but the other male was seen running into a house on the 500 block of South Lake Street.

Responding officers attempted to urge the suspect out of the house, but he refused, police said.

The department's Special Response Team and Drone Team were deployed to the scene and Naperville's Special Response Team was also activated to assist. Aurora's Emergency Management Agency was utilized to divert traffic near the house.

At about 7 p.m., a search warrant was authorized and police continued using loudspeakers to communicate with the occupants of the house.

One woman eventually exited the home.

A short time late, police forced entry into the home and removed the unidentified male suspect and another woman.

The male suspect was arrested and is being interviewed by detectives, police said.

Anyone with information about the original shooting is urged to call police at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 to remain anonymous and be eligible for any reward.