Naperville crash splits car, starts fire

A 47-year-old Lisle man has been discharged from a hospital after he was seriously injured in a crash that caused his BMW -- and the traffic signal it slammed into -- to catch fire, Naperville police said Monday.

The man, whose name has not been released, was driving east about 9:49 p.m. Friday on Ogden Avenue toward Columbia Street when he lost control and hit the traffic signal post at the southeast corner of the intersection, Sgt. Derek Zook said in a news release.

The impact caused the BMW to split in half and catch fire, also igniting the traffic signal, Zook said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

Accident reconstruction specialists from the Naperville Police Department's traffic unit began an investigation Friday night and kept Ogden and Columbia closed and rerouted traffic until about 5 a.m. Saturday.

Zook said the investigation is ongoing and no citations or charges have been filed. Police have heard from a handful of witnesses, Zook said, but investigators ask anyone with information to contact the traffic unit at (630) 420-8833.

Despite damage from the crash and fire, the traffic signal remained intact.