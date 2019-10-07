Hiring monitor says Cook County assessor not taking steps to end oversight

Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi is under fire from a court-appointed monitor for delays in implementing new hiring policies meant to keep politics out of his office and failing to understand what needs to be done to escape the federal microscope.

Susan G. Feibus, the Shakman monitor for the office, said in her report, which was filed in federal court last week, that Kaegi's office has "not grasped the level of scrutiny" that comes with being under federal oversight.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.