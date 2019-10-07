Feder: Ex-Tribune exec to head creative services, programming at NBC 5

Joseph Schiltz, former chief marketing officer and senior vice president of development at Chicago Tribune Media Group, has been hired as vice president of creative services and programming for NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5 and Telemundo Chicago WSNS-Channel 44. He most recently was a partner at Narrative US, a Chicago-based marketing tech company. At NBC 5 Schiltz succeeds Diane Hannes, who was promoted in May to president and general manager of WVIT, the NBC-owned station in Hartford, Connecticut.

Brooke Hunter

Happy to report Brooke Hunter is back. The former midday personality at iHeartMedia adult contemporary WLIT FM 93.9-FM will co-host mornings with Kevin Kollins at WSSR 96.7-FM, the Alpha Media southwest suburban hot adult-contemporary station. She also will voice-track evenings at WCCQ 98.3-FM, the Alpha Media southwest suburban country station. Eddie Volkman, program director and afternoon personality at Star 96.7, confirmed her hiring, but said no start date has been set. Hunter, a Columbia College alum, also worked for WSHE 100.3-FM, WCFS 105.9-FM, WKQX 101.1-FM, WTMX 101.9-FM and the former WZZN. "I'm beyond thrilled and can't wait to start," she told me.

Irene Sánchez

Irene Sánchez signed off Friday as 11 a.m. weekday news anchor at Telemundo Chicago WSNS-Channel 44. "It was a tough decision to make, but I decided that going back to Miami is in the best interest of my family," she told colleagues. "I am excited about this new chapter, but nothing would make me happier than having another chance to work with you in the future." Sánchez joined the station as a reporter in 2016 from Noticiero Univision WLTV in Miami after working for Hola! and Intereconomia. She launched the midday newscast "Noticias Telemundo Mediodía" in 2018.

Dakarai Turner

It's over and out after less than three years for Dakarai Turner as a general assignment reporter at Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32. The Seattle native and DePaul University graduate once worked as an intern at Fox 32. Before returning in May 2017, he'd been a reporter at WMAR, the ABC affiliate in Baltimore, and WLTX, the CBS affiliate in Columbia, South Carolina. No word yet on a replacement.

Robert K. Elder

Robert K. Elder, the Chicago author, reporter and former executive director of digital product development and innovation at Crain Communications and former vice president of content at Sun-Times Media Local, has a fascinating new job. He's chief digital officer at the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. They're the nonprofit outfit that's been adjusting the apocalyptic Doomsday Clock for nearly 75 years. The Bulletin focuses mainly on nuclear risk, climate change and disruptive technologies. "What connects these topics is a driving belief that because humans created them, we can control them," according to Elder.

