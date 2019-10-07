40-year-old Waukegan man ID'd as person killed in altercation after soccer match

Authorities on Monday identified a 40-year-old Waukegan man as the person killed Friday when, police say, a man drove an SUV into a crowd during an altercation following a soccer match.

Jose Ochoa-Martinez died from blunt force injuries sustained when he was run over, according Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper.

"We have been in close contact with Mr. Ochoa-Martinez's family and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time," Cooper said. "This is truly a tragedy."

Prisciliano Carranza, 22, of Waukegan, is charged with first-degree murder in Ochoa-Martinez's death.

According to Waukegan police, officers responding to reports of a fight at 11:40 p.m. Friday in the Lake County Sports Center parking lot arrived to find several people who had been hit by a vehicle. Witnesses told officers the driver had fled the scene before they arrived, police said.

Officers later located and stopped a black 2010 GMC SUV that matched the suspect vehicle's description and had heavy front-end damage, police said. Carranza was driving and placed under arrest.

Two men in their late teens and a 10-year-old girl, all related to the man who died, also were hit, as was a man in his 20s. All the men were taken to hospitals for treatment of moderate injuries and are expected to recover, according to police. The girl was treated at the scene.

Carranza remains in custody at the Lake County jail on $5 million bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 29.