12-year-old killed, 3 others injured in Carpentersville crash

A 12-year-old child died and three other people were injured Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Carpentersville, authorities said.

According to Carpentersville police, a 2018 Audi sedan was heading south on Randall Road about 4:44 p.m. when it collided with a 2008 Toyota minivan turning left onto westbound Miller Road.

The driver of the Toyota, a 52-year-old woman, and her two juvenile passengers were taken to the hospital, as was the 40-year-old male driver of the Audi, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office notified Carpentersville police Sunday night that a 12-year-old passenger of the Toyota died at the hospital, officials said. The conditions of the other people involved are unknown.

An investigation is ongoing by Carpentersville police.