 

12-year-old Gilberts girl killed, 3 others injured in Carpentersville crash

 
Lauren Rohr
 
 
Updated 10/7/2019 7:22 PM

A 12-year-old girl from Gilberts was killed and three other people were injured Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Carpentersville, authorities said.

According to Carpentersville police, a 2018 Audi sedan was heading south on Randall Road about 4:44 p.m. when it collided with a 2008 Toyota minivan turning left onto westbound Miller Road.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The driver of the Toyota, a 52-year-old woman, and her two juvenile passengers were taken to the hospital, as was the 40-year-old male driver of the Audi, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the passenger who died as 12-year-old Faith Hoberg of the 0-100 block of Leadville Lane in Gilberts. The conditions of the other people involved are unknown.

An investigation is ongoing by Carpentersville police.

