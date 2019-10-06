Route 20 bridge renamed after Illinois Army National Guard medic from Elgin

A large crowded gathered Sunday in Elgin for a ceremony renaming the Route 20 bridge under Route 31 the Sergeant Marcos Leonardo Gudino Memorial Bridge. Courtesy of state Sen. Cristina Castro

Lt. Col. Milton R. Ware of the Illinois Army National Guard speaks Sunday during a ceremony renaming a bridge in Elgin after Sgt. Marcos Gudino, who was killed in a crash last year while driving home from training exercises. Looking on, left to right, are state Sen. Cristina Castro, Elgin Community College Trustee John Duffy, Elgin Mayor David Kaptain, and state Rep. Anna Moeller. Courtesy of state Sen. Cristina Castro

Frank and Minerva Gudino, left, the parents of Sgt. Marcos Gudino, joined state Sen. Cristina Castro and state Rep. Anna Moeller during a ceremony Sunday renaming the Route 20 bridge under Route 31 in Elgin after their son. Marcos Gudino was killed in a crash near Rockford last week while returning from Illinois Army National Guard training. Courtesy of state Sen. Cristina Castro

The Route 20 bridge under Route 31 in Elgin was renamed the Sergeant Marcos Leonardo Gudino Memorial Bridge on Sunday in honor of an Illinois Army National Guard medic from Elgin who died last year.

Gudino died March 25, 2018, after his military ambulance crashed on Interstate 90 near Rockford while he was returning home from a training weekend. The 30-year-old had enlisted in August 2010 and hoped to soon start a job as a police officer in Streamwood.

State Sen. Cristina Castro and state Rep. Anna Moeller, both Democrats from Elgin, co-sponsored the measure to honor Gudino.

"It is an honor to be able to pay tribute to Marcos in this way," Castro said when the legislation passed in April. "He was a young man that had already accomplished so much and was meant to accomplish more. Today is a day where we remember Marcos Leonardo Gudino. I hope by dedicating this portion of the highway to him, it will serve as a reminder of what a great and courageous man he was."