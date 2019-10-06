Man shot in chest Sunday at Aurora gas station

A 31-year-old man was in stable condition after being shot in the chest early Sunday at an Aurora gas station, police said.

Aurora police said officers were called to the 1700 block of North Farnsworth Avenue at 4:30 a.m. in response to multiple reports of gunshots.

When they arrived, officers learned the victim had placed in another person's vehicle and taken to a hospital, where he was rushed into surgery, according to police.

Detectives began interviewing potential witnesses, canvassing the area and investigating the specific circumstances of the shooting, police said. Evidence technicians also responded to the scene to identify and collect forensic evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police Department's Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000, where callers can remain anonymous.