Driver accused of ramming group after Waukegan soccer match, killing one

A Waukegan man has been charged with first-degree murder, accused of running his SUV into five people after a fight after a soccer match Friday night.

Bail was set at $5 million Saturday morning for Prisciliano Carranza, 22.

According to a news release from Waukegan police, a fight was reported at 11:40 p.m. in the Lake County Sports Center parking lot, 351 Oakwood Ave.

Authorities were told a man had driven in to a group of people, then fled. Police said they later pulled over a black 2010 GMC SUV that had heavy front-end damage and arrested Carranza, who was driving. There were two other people in the vehicle.

One of the victims, a man in his 40s, died of his injuries at a hospital.

Two men in their late teens and a 10-year-old girl, all related to the man who died, also were hit, as was a man in his 20s. All the men were taken to hospitals for treatment of moderate injuries and are expected to recover, according to police.

The identity of the deceased will not be released until after an autopsy is conducted Monday and his relatives have been notified, police said. They declined to provide any additional information.