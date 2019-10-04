Witnesses sought, no one in custody in fatal Round Lake Park shooting

Divers and sonar technicians searched an area near the Round Lake Park village hall Thursday for potential evidence involving a shooting early Sunday at a home on the 500 block of Fairlawn Drive in which one man was killed and three others injured. Courtesy of Round Lake Park police

Divers and investigators searched in Round Lake and on the adjoining beach across for the Round Lake Park village hall Thursday for potential evidence involving a shooting early Sunday at a home on the 500 block of Fairlawn Drive in which one man was killed and three others injured. Courtesy of Round Lake Park police

Police are asking for assistance as an investigation continues into a shooting early Sunday at a party in Round Lake Park that left a 20-year old Zion man dead and three others injured.

Authorities are pursuing leads, but no one was in custody as of Friday morning, according to Police Chief George Filenko. He also said authorities would like to talk with potential witnesses.

"There's a lot of reluctance of people at the party who fled the scene who haven't come forward with information if they have it," he said.

The Lake County Major Crimes task force is leading the investigation. Anyone with information can call (847) 270-9111 or Lake County Crime Stoppers, (847) 662-2222.

"The task force is working diligently. They've been working hard hours and throwing all their resources at it," Filenko said.

Divers and sonar technicians for several hours Thursday morning and afternoon scoured an area in Round Lake near the boat launch across from the Round Lake Park village hall for possible evidence. Task force members also combed the sand with metal detectors, according to Filenko.

He said a witness reported seeing a person run down the boat ramp shortly after the shooting, quickly return and run off into the night.

"It seemed suspicious," Filenko said. "We just want to tie up all the loose ends. You can't discount anything in these cases."

He wouldn't say what, if anything, was found.

Twenty-year-old Taiveyon Victorian of Zion died after being shot while attending the party, which was at a home on the 500 block of Fairlawn Drive. Three other men were shot after gunfire erupted about 1:15 a.m. Two were in critical condition earlier this week and another was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Their conditions were unknown Friday.

Victorian played football all four years at Zion Benton Township High School and graduated in 2017, according to his obituary. He also played at Central Lakes College in Brainerd, Minnesota.

According to the obituary, Victorian was working at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Kenosha, was active in the youth ministry at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Waukegan and "had a true love for his family."

Police have said gunfire erupted after several people the hosts didn't know were turned away.

According to police, at least one man returned and began shooting from the driveway and along the side of the house before a person entered a kitchen area in the back and opened fire. Whether more than one shooter was involved and how many shots were fired hasn't ben determined, Filenko said.

One of the partygoers had retired from the Waukegan school district.

"She went into active shooter mode and took as many people as could fit in a closet with her," Filenko said.

Victorian was dedicated to his family and church and appeared to be a "good all around person" he added.

"These are the kind of individuals, you really grieve for the family," he added.