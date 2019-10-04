The Club at Prairie Stone may eliminate tennis courts

This climbing wall is one of the amenities at The Club at Prairie Stone, owned by the Hoffman Estates Park District. A public information session is set for Saturday on proposed changes that would eliminate tennis courts at The Club. Courtesy of Hoffman Estates Park District

A public information session is set for Saturday on proposed changes that would eliminate tennis courts at The Club at Prairie Stone fitness center, owned by the Hoffman Estates Park District.

Park district Executive Director Craig Talsma said officials don't take lightly the idea of replacing The Club's three indoor tennis courts with new fitness and multipurpose zones for a projected $400,000 to $600,000. However, he said, only 85 of the center's 3,000 members are playing tennis for an extra $20 monthly fee and there are demands for other offerings.

"Tennis is a dying thing," Talsma said.

Some residents who are members at The Club are questioning the possible renovation expenses and have started an online petition seeking support to save the tennis courts. Kate Boetto called attention to the proposal in an email that she said she sent Friday to fellow club members.

"In the long run, we strongly believe that such changes will not only lead to a waste of taxpayer dollars in making changes that are not necessary, (but also) ... lead to unwanted investment that will never be recouped by the Park District," Boetto wrote.

Talsma and Brian Bechtold, the director of golf and facilities, will address the proposed renovations during the meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. today at The Club at Prairie Stone, 5050 Sedge Blvd. in Hoffman Estates.

Under the proposal, the tennis courts would be replaced by a functional fitness zone, high-intensity interval training programs, a performance turf training space and an expansive strength and weightlifting zone. A workout area just for women and Kids' Club enhancements also would be in the mix.

Talsma said demand for more health and fitness facilities topped results from a park district community survey. That was followed by a request for additional adult health and fitness programming, with tennis far down the list, he said.

"We 're not creating demand," Talsma said. "We're meeting demand."

About 25,000 square feet of The Club's 110,000 square feet are for the tennis courts.

Members of the park board's buildings and grounds committee are expected on Oct. 15 to discuss the proposed changes for The Club at Prairie Stone. The proposed project could go to the full Hoffman Estates park board for consideration Oct. 22.

Amenities at The Club include an aquatic center, gymnasium, climbing wall, group fitness, locker rooms and spa. Monthly adult membership is $55 for residents and $59 for nonresidents.