Feds sought to search Cook County Commissioner Jeff Tobolski's office in village hall raid

Federal agents targeted Cook County Commissioner Jeff Tobolski's mayoral office in McCook during last week's sweep of the southwest suburbs, newly released records show.

They also sought items related to a Latino Night at a McCook-owned sports facility known as the Max, as well as Chicago Cubs spring training trips, heating and air conditioning at a residence, and benefits provided by an unnamed law firm and attorney.

Agents were looking for information about seven companies -- including five "McCook" companies and one highway company -- as well as one local contractor, two cooperating witnesses and one McCook police officer. None was named.

Finally, the feds wanted "items related to any official action taken in exchange for a benefit."

Agents left with records related to a "Pub Max project," a 2017 roof repair, Department of Labor safety violations, invoices, emails, hard drives, a Max monthly meeting reports folder and other documents.

That's all according to the set of heavily redacted documents released Thursday afternoon by the Village of McCook after the Chicago Sun-Times filed a Freedom of Information Act request.

Tobolski has not responded to requests for comment ever since the feds on Sept. 26 executed search warrants at McCook and Lyons village halls and interviewed the mayors of Summit and Crestwood. Tobolski called in sick to that day's Cook County Board meeting but still sent Buona Beef for a belated celebration of his birthday.

For the full story, click here.