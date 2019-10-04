Feder: DePaul town hall honors Chicago media's 'Power 25' women

On Thursday night DePaul University and its Center for Journalism Integrity and Excellence brought my column on the Most Powerful Women in Chicago Journalism to life. Twenty of the 25 women on the 2019 list gathered at the Union League Club for a town hall meeting, masterfully moderated by Carol Marin. In the company of colleagues and DePaul journalism students, members of "The Power 25" engaged in a wide-ranging and thought-provoking conversation on the role of women in media, how they balance their lives and careers, and what they think of the power they wield. It was an extraordinary assemblage of all-star women -- ranging from CEOs and publishers to news directors, editors and columnists -- all at the pinnacle of their profession. For me it was a night I'll never forget.

Amanda Vinicky

"Chicago Tonight" correspondent Amanda Vinicky will host this year's Chicago Emmy nominations party tonight at the studios of WTTW-Channel 11, the Window to the World Communications public television station, 5400 North St. Louis Avenue. Finalists will be announced starting at 7 p.m. Sponsored by the Chicago/Midwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the 2019 regional Emmys will be awarded November 16 at Swissotel, 323 East Wacker Drive.

Nick Gismondi

Just in time for the Chicago Blackhawks home opener October 10, NBC Sports Chicago has hired Nick Gismondi as its new home game reporter and multi-platform contributor. Gismondi, a Detroit native and 24-year sportscasting veteran, most recently was pregame and postgame host for the Las Vegas Golden Knights. The new job reunites Gismondi with Blackhawks analyst Eddie Olczyk, with whom he worked on Sioux City Musketeers broadcasts in the USHL, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. As rinkside reporter, Gismondi replaces freelancer Michelle McMahon, who continues with the Big Ten Network.

Len Ziehm

Daily Herald golf columnist Len Ziehm will be inducted in the Illinois Golf Hall of Fame October 18 at the Glen Club in Glenview. He'll be among six honorees at this year's gala. Ziehm, who's been reporting on golf for more than 50 years, joined the Daily Herald in 2009 after four decades with the Sun-Times. A lifetime member of the Golf Writers Association of America, he also writes for Chicagoland Golf and publishes the blog Len Ziehm On Golf. (Here is the link for tickets.)

Thursday's comment of the day

Kathy Posner: What a great team! I just told Alexa to remind me to listen in to "Gabby Road" on Sunday. I know the show will be fabulous!

