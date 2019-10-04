Barrington CEO, wife among 4 dead in wrong-way crash in California

This Thursday photo taken from video provided by KGO-TV shows the scene of a car crash that authorities say killed four people on a highway in San Francisco. The California Highway Patrol says the collision happened Thursday about 12:30 a.m., just minutes after people started calling authorities to report a Volkswagen sedan driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 101. KGO-TV via AP

This Thursday photo taken from video shows the scene of a car crash that authorities say killed four people on a highway in San Francisco. The California Highway Patrol says the collision happened Thursday about 12:30 a.m., just minutes after people started calling authorities to report a Volkswagen sedan driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 101. KGO-TV via AP

SAN FRANCISCO -- Authorities say an intoxicated woman driving the wrong way on a San Francisco highway crashed into a cab carrying two passengers, killing everyone, including a Barrington man and his wife.

Judson Bergman, CEO of Envestnet, a Chicago-based financial services company, and his wife, Mary Miller, were both killed in the crash early Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says the collision happened about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, just minutes after people started calling authorities to report a Volkswagen sedan driving south in the northbound lanes of Highway 101.

Authorities say 34-year-old Emilie Ross of Hillsborough was behind the wheel.

Ross died along with the taxi driver, 42-year-old Berkant Ramadan Ahmed of San Mateo County.