Aurora casino bomb scare suspect won't act as own attorney for November trial

A Chicago man charged with causing a bomb scare in February in which the Hollywood Casino in Aurora was evacuated has dropped his request to represent himself in his Nov. 5 jury trial.

Mustatdin M. Muadinov, 30, of the 8500 block of West Rascher Avenue, will require a Turkish interpreter and a copy of the Quran at his defense table for his trial on charges of felony disorderly conduct, which could land him in prison.

More than 150 police officers and other first responders helped evacuate the downtown casino on Feb. 12 after Muadinov, who police said was dressed in "Muslim attire," drove a large box truck to a no-parking zone on the north side of New York Street, partially blocking the valet area.

According to an affidavit used to secure a search warrant for computers, cameras and other items in his truck, Mustatdin was at the casino the previous day dressed in plain clothes, asking about emergency exits and complaining about how the waitresses were dressed.

On Feb. 12, Muadinov made alarming statements, was detained, demanded police take him to their leader and said if he didn't meet with President Donald Trump, "we would all meet Allah," according to the affidavit.

Muadinov added that he wanted to "take over and destroy all casinos" and later told police, according to the affidavit, that he believed the casino harbored sin and he wanted to deliver his message from Allah -- without hurting anyone.

Last month, Muadinov expressed his desire to act as his own attorney. This week, lawyers met before Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler, who asked Muadinov if he still wanted to represent himself and dismiss the first assistant public defender, Brenda Willett, from the case.

"I am not guilty so I am not going to defend myself," Muadinov told the judge through a Turkish interpreter. "The court needs to know I am not guilty. I need to Quran to prove I am not guilty."

Tegeler eventually ruled Willett will stay on the case, that Muadinov will have access to a Quran and that an interpreter be present for the Nov. 5 trial.

Muadinov is held at the Kane County jail on $973,000 bail. If he posts $93,000 bond to be released, he is not allowed back at the casino. If convicted of the most severe charge, Muadinov faces a sentence ranging from probation to up to five years in prison.