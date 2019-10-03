Feder: Broadcast trio teams up to host 'Gabby Road'

Three ambitious Chicago broadcasters are teaming up to host a weekly talk show aimed at "pushing the limits of smart conversational radio."

They are: Hannah Stanley, longtime host at news/talk WGN 720-AM and ESPN Radio; Fred Weintraub, executive producer at Weigel Broadcasting and a frequent talk-show guest known as Chicago's globe-trotting "Royal Watcher"; and Justin Kulovsek, vice president of innovation at the Museum of Broadcast Communications.

Starting this weekend the trio will host "Gabby Road with Hannah, Fred and Justin" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays on WCGO 1590-AM/95.9-FM, the Evanston-based talk station owned by GAB Radio Network. Plans for a podcast are in the works.

"Hannah, Justin and I have been planning 'Gabby Road' for almost a year," Weintraub said in a statement. "WCGO is the perfect place for us to generate smart conversation with surprise guests from all over the world. I think you will find discussion and interviews that engage the Sunday morning listener who wants to be spoken with and not to.

"We want to leave the audience with the tools to have a good, positive week ahead."

On weeks when Weintraub is traveling through London and Singapore (which he often does), he'll join Stanley and Kulovsek by satellite.

"We are positioned to produce a unique show, add on a podcast, and are fortunate to have the right team in place to do something different," Stanley said in a statement. "This will be a work in progress that promises to be exciting and fun."

Wednesday's comment of the day

Ron Smith: Ron Parker is one of the good guys in the business. He's incredibly knowledgeable and very talented. I suspect he won't be "available" for long.