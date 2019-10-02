Man shoots stepdaughter, then himself, outside Elmhurst hospital

Investigators responding to reports of shots fired late Wednesday found a wounded man in an automobile in the Elmhurst Hospital parking lot. Authorities say he shot his stepdaughter before turning the gun on himself. The man later died. Daily Herald file photo

A man fatally shot himself Wednesday night after shooting his stepdaughter in the face during an incident in an Elmhurst hospital parking lot, authorities said.

Elmhurst Deputy Police Chief Michael McLean says the female victim, whose name and age weren't given, was able to make her way to the Elmhurst Hospital emergency room to get treatment. Her condition wasn't revealed.

Investigators responding to reports of shots fired late Wednesday found a wounded man in an automobile. He was taken to the emergency room, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities did not immediately reveal his name.

McLean said the hospital was briefly locked down, but there was no danger to the patients and staff of the hospital or the surrounding community.

Elmhurst Hospital spokesman Keith Hartenberger said it wasn't known why the two were in the hospital parking lot.