Feder: WBEZ to debut midday talk show 'Reset with Jenn White' Oct. 14

Chicago Public Media news/talk WBEZ 91.5-FM has announced a title and start date for its new midday talk show as part of a revamped daytime lineup. "Reset with Jenn White," airing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays, will debut October 14. White has been host of "The Morning Shift," which is being dropped along with Jerome McDonnell's "Worldview." (Both will have their final broadcasts Friday.) "We've significantly expanded the size and scope of our newsroom in recent years to better serve Chicagoans across dayparts and platforms," said Steve Edwards, WBEZ's chief content officer and interim CEO. "'Reset with Jenn White' reflects our continued commitment to providing outstanding programming that connects Chicagoans to each other and to the broader world with depth, context and perspective."

It's over and out for Ron Parker after not quite three years as afternoon personality on WLS 94.7-FM, the Cumulus Media classic hits station. As of this week, he's been replaced from 3 to 7 p.m. weekdays by former part-timer Erin Carman, a veteran of The Loop and K-Hits. Parker joined WLS in January 2017 from New York, where he worked at Sirius XM Radio, WNSH and WCBS FM. At least he can say he went out on top: In the latest Nielsen Audio survey, Parker's show ranked third in afternoons.

Johnny "Koolout" Starks has been promoted to afternoon personality at Crawford Broadcasting urban adult-contemporary WSRB 106.3-FM. He most recently hosted weekends on Soul 106.3. The Chicago native previously hosted weekends on iHeartMedia urban contemporary WGCI 107.5-FM and Midway Broadcasting urban news/talk WVON 1690-AM. "The journey to this position has been a road of ups and downs, achievements and insecurities, tears of joy and tears of pain," he said. "I'm more than just excited. I'm humbled and hungry."

Luke Stuckmeyer, one of the original members of the NBC Sports Chicago on-air team, has parted company with the regional sports network. The Arlington Heights native signed on as anchor, reporter and host at the inception of Comcast SportsNet Chicago in 2004 from KENS, the CBS affiliate in San Antonio. In a Facebook post, Stuckmeyer called it "an incredible ride with so many great colleagues and the best sports fans in the world," adding: "Now I'm excited about all the new possibilities in my hometown." An NBC Sports Chicago spokesman said: "We wish him well in his future endeavors."

This weekend marks the return of "Backstory with Larry Potash," the "forgotten history" series hosted by the WGN-Channel 9 morning news anchor. Highlights include Potash returning to his hometown of Lynn, Massachusetts, where he uncovers its history of "radical spirituality." In another he recounts the untold story of a teenage chronicler of The Rolling Stones. New episodes air at 10 p.m. Saturdays on the Nexstar station, with rebroadcasts at 11 p.m. Sundays on WGN and 7 p.m. Wednesdays on CLTV.

Tuesday's comment of the day: Ron Magers [on Mark Giangreco]: I've seen them all and he's the best. Enough said.

