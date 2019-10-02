Feder: Neil Funk to retire as Bulls announcer after 2019-20 season

Neil Funk today announced plans to retire, capping nearly three decades as Chicago Bulls basketball announcer and nearly 50 years in broadcasting.

Funk, 72, will work through the end of the 2019-20 season and continue as TV play-by-play voice for all preseason and regular season home games. But he'll reduce his workload on the road, according to the Bulls.

"After 43 years calling NBA games, 28 of those with the Chicago Bulls, it is time to step aside," Funk said in a statement. "I want to give a special thanks to Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf for allowing me and my family to be a part of the best franchise in sports. I also want to thank Bulls fans around the world for being so gracious and supportive. Thanks for the great ride."

Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said: "Neil has been the voice of five of the six Bulls championships, and his play-by-play will be forever linked to three decades of storied Chicago Bulls basketball. Not only has Neil called games for some of the NBA's greatest players, but he has had a career that makes him one of the NBA's most trusted broadcasters of all time.

"We thank Neil for his contributions that have consistently made our broadcasts among the best in the league, and wish him and his family the very best."

Funk began his career in 1971 announcing University of Illinois basketball and football games. He also announced Danville Warrior games on radio.