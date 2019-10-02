Diapers are distributed to families in need during event in Gurnee

Families who are struggling to afford diapers received them free during an event at the Warren-Newport Public Library in Gurnee Wednesday.

The Twice as Nice Mother and Child Mobile Diaper Pantry provided free disposable diapers during the two-hour event. Volunteer Jackie Leavenworth said 1,250 children are registered in the program, and that around 270 families receive diapers on distribution days.

The organization holds four distributions a month at three different locations. Participants are required to present identification and a birth corticate for the child.